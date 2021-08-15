Millennium Management LLC Sells 79,350 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,350 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Resolute Forest Products worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 60,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RFP. Scotiabank raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $898.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 44.21%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

