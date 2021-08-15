Minereum (MNE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 47.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 46.1% against the dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $1.29 million and $16,520.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00866309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043801 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,991,938 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.