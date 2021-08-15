Minim (MINM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Minim to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter. Minim had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. On average, analysts expect Minim to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Minim alerts:

MINM opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.13. Minim has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean Patrick Doherty purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $650,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Minim in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.