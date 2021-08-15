Minim (MINM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Minim to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter. Minim had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. On average, analysts expect Minim to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MINM opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.13. Minim has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.70.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Minim in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
About Minim
Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.
