Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$24.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MI.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$24.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.92. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$25.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$875.32 million and a PE ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.