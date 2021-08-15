Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $27.16 million and approximately $61,108.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.58 or 0.00048974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00132360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00153976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,945.46 or 0.99660341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.00875451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.17 or 0.07099845 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,202,969 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

