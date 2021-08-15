Mist Hits Market Cap of $7.67 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.94 or 0.00858181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00104325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00044218 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

