Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.