MKM Partners Raises The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $28.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

