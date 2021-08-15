MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $21.31 on Friday. MonotaRO has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

