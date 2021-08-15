Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,218,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189,400 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 4.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $803,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.65. 409,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,799. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,541 shares of company stock worth $3,281,906 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.