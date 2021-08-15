Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $351.00

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 351 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 366.57 ($4.79), with a volume of 18108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.79).

Separately, Numis Securities lowered shares of Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 422.24.

Moonpig Group Company Profile (LON:MOON)

