Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of MCRUF stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.