Morgan Stanley Has $13.39 Million Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

