Morgan Stanley Has $13.51 Million Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Well were worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in American Well by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in American Well by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,420,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $341,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,439,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock worth $1,836,662. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.25. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.