Morgan Stanley Has $14.01 Million Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,064 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,128,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 167,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter.

PSK opened at $43.73 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

