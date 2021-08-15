Morgan Stanley Increases American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $31.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE AEL opened at $33.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after acquiring an additional 237,161 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,691,000 after acquiring an additional 564,827 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $49,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

