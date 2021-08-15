Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of SPX FLOW worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 71,576 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of FLOW opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.52. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

