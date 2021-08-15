Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSTK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $22,425,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSTK opened at $106.11 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $108.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.29. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,614,038. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

