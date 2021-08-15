Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Eurofins Scientific to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eurofins Scientific has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $137.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.24. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $139.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

