Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 859,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

ABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

