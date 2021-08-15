Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,531,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.94% of BEST worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth about $5,900,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BEST by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 623,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BEST by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,568,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 344,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BEST by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 524,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BEST by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 87,780 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEST opened at $1.06 on Friday. BEST Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $410.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

