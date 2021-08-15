Morpheus.Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $825,725.00 (MRPH)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00003350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $72.31 million and $825,725.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00056767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.55 or 0.00858045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00104225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MRPH is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

