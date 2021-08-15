Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Movado Group stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $781.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $90,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 3,045.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

