Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,193,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

