mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.10 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002293 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $18.37 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00057114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00855859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00105867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044213 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

