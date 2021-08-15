mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.07 million and $153,486.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,729.23 or 0.99821828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00033199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00079118 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000982 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002814 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

