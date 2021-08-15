Multiplier (BMXX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $323,025.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $323,025.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00128828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00153953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.08 or 1.00425023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.46 or 0.00876798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.94 or 0.07036732 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

