MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 46,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,182. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.17.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,224,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $1,796,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $1,413,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $2,059,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

