Name Change Token (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0493 on Top Exchanges

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $221,697.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 46,021,938 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

