Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Down 4.1%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. 76,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,619,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.36.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.
About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
