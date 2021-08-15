Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Down 4.1%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. 76,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,619,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.36.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nano Dimension by 3,259.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

