National Bank Financial Comments on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SILV stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.83.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.