Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in July

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.08. 44,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,950. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

