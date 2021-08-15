Needham & Company LLC Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $230.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DASH. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.26.

DASH opened at $194.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.45. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $534,668,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

