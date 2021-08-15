Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 5,600 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Colfax during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the first quarter worth $202,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $10,661,850. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

