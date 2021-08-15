Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

