Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 970 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 76,110 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $134.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,723 shares of company stock worth $13,743,154. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

