Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NBCO remained flat at $$0.42 during trading hours on Friday. Neon Bloom has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41.

Get Neon Bloom alerts:

Neon Bloom Company Profile

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company, which engage sin the acquisition of agriculture and ancillary technology products and services. The company was founded by Douglas DiSanti on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Bloom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.