Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NBCO remained flat at $$0.42 during trading hours on Friday. Neon Bloom has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41.
Neon Bloom Company Profile
