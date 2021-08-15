Nerve Finance (NRV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.39 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded up 73.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $50.33 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.94 or 0.00858181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00104325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00044218 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

Nerve Finance is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

