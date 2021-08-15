NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 4,124.4% from the July 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NURO opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a P/E ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

In related news, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 28,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 570,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,034.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

