New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, a growth of 2,039.6% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get New China Life Insurance alerts:

NWWCF stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. New China Life Insurance has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49.

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.