New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, a growth of 2,039.6% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NWWCF stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. New China Life Insurance has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.