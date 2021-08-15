New Gold (TSE:NGD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$2.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a C$2.20 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

New Gold stock opened at C$1.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -20.40. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

