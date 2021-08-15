New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.43.

NYSE NEWR opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after buying an additional 84,485 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after buying an additional 605,965 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after buying an additional 111,970 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

