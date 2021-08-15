New Vista Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

New Vista Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 16th. New Vista Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NVSAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

