Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 10,101.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 209.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NWL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.66.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

