Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPRF remained flat at $$98.00 during trading on Friday. Nexans has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

