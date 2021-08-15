NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,024 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.86. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.34%. The business’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUBO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

