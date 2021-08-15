NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8,731.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR stock opened at $464.85 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $470.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.11.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $676,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,192 shares in the company, valued at $62,069,351.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,969 shares of company stock worth $24,508,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

