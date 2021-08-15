NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 16,513 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,513 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.