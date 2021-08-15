NEXT Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $806,331.85 and approximately $3,514.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.59 or 0.00392770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.