NFTX Reaches Market Cap of $77.45 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $77.45 million and approximately $985,232.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTX has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $164.66 or 0.00356050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00857351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00106479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044238 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

